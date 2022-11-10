TCM Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 48,402 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,200. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.01 and a 200-day moving average of $251.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $202.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.