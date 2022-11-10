TCM Advisors LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 22.6% of TCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 55,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $16.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $279.60. 5,908,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,481,608. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.20 and its 200-day moving average is $294.54.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

