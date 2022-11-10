TCM Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

TCM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises approximately 2.0% of TCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,173,000 after buying an additional 1,919,844 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after buying an additional 3,016,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after buying an additional 2,665,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,608,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,940,000 after buying an additional 773,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $847,508,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 584,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,041. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADM traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $93.70. 73,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,307. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

