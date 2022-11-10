TCM Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

TCM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Service Co. International makes up about 1.5% of TCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,417,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SCI stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.71. 26,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

