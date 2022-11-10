TCM Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TCM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 1.3% of TCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 44.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Paychex stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.08. The company had a trading volume of 37,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,272. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

