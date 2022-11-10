TD Securities Lowers Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$36.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of Keyera stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,635. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. Keyera has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $29.04.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

