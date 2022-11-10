TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. TEGNA comprises about 2.3% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $62,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGNA stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,276. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $23.04.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

