Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Update

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tele2 AB (publ) Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.30. 4,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,251. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.58.
Tele2 AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This represents a yield of 17.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Tele2 AB (publ)
Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.
Featured Articles
