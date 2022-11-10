Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) VP Cynthia Y. Belak Sells 5,046 Shares

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %
Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $405.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.20. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97.
Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,312,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,367,733,000 after buying an additional 90,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,881,357,000 after buying an additional 92,769 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,174,747,000 after buying an additional 208,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $597,327,000 after buying an additional 374,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Teledyne Technologies Company Profile
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teledyne Technologies (TDY)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.