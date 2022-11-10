Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) VP Cynthia Y. Belak Sells 5,046 Shares

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $405.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.20. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,312,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,367,733,000 after buying an additional 90,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,881,357,000 after buying an additional 92,769 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,174,747,000 after buying an additional 208,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $597,327,000 after buying an additional 374,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.