Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Short Interest Down 64.9% in October

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the October 15th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Price Performance

TVFCF remained flat at $6.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TVFCF. UBS Group decreased their price target on Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from €9.80 ($9.80) to €7.20 ($7.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf lowered Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

About Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, sports, and movies.

