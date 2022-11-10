Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Up 525.6% in October

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a growth of 525.6% from the October 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 84.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 101.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 415,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 209,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 95.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.