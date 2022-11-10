Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,329 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,760,000 after acquiring an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,228,000 after acquiring an additional 351,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 5.3 %

VO stock traded up $10.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.84. 26,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,381. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

