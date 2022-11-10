Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $1,303,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $92,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ CORZ traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 0.13. 334,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,416. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of 0.12 and a 1 year high of 14.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.01. The company had revenue of 163.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 152.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Compass Point lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Core Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 6.28.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.