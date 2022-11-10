Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 6.5 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $12.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.48. 20,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,843. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $304.46.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.