Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 1.0% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $967,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $509,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,192.2% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 2.2 %
JMBS stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,472. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.