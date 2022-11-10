Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 1.0% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $967,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $509,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,192.2% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

JMBS stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,472. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19.

