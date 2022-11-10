Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Lowered to $4.40

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of TME opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
