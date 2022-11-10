Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Lowered to $4.40

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,083,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,727,000 after buying an additional 617,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,409,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,524,000 after purchasing an additional 316,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,826,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,050,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,037,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

