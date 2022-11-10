Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Down 81.1% in October

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Up 2.8 %

TVE traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.17. 50,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,059. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

