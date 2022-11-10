Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Teradata Trading Down 3.6 %
TDC stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $52.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.
