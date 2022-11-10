Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.58-$1.62 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teradata from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.67.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Up 4.6 %

Teradata stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.25. 1,258,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,578. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $52.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 4.02%. Teradata’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Teradata by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.