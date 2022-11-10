Terrance P. Coyne Sells 24,500 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $1,065,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 940,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,861,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.72. 523,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,300. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a current ratio of 19.22. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $44.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 90.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after acquiring an additional 767,864 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,764,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,384,000 after acquiring an additional 449,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

