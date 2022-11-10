The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $157.01

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 157.01 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 148.10 ($1.71). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 149.50 ($1.72), with a volume of 122,030 shares changing hands.

The Alumasc Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 149.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.66 million and a PE ratio of 575.00.

The Alumasc Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.65 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.35. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

