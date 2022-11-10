The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.56 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCS shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.67.

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCS traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 649,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,917. The stock has a market cap of $231.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at The Container Store Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 32,805 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $210,936.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,535,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,426,000 after buying an additional 202,373 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

