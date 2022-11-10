The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $37.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.10.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,820,000 after purchasing an additional 703,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,588,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,277,000 after buying an additional 506,398 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,882,000 after buying an additional 2,274,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,299,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,450,000 after buying an additional 412,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

