The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CL King decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 377.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

