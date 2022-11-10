The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Update

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The InterGroup Price Performance

Shares of INTG traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.84. 540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532. The InterGroup has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The InterGroup from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The InterGroup

In other news, Director John C. Love sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,561 shares in the company, valued at $428,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) by 3,033.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The InterGroup were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

Featured Articles

