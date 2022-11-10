The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is Gemsstock Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Gemsstock Ltd. reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 594,450 shares during the period. Mosaic accounts for 17.1% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gemsstock Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Mosaic worth $13,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 47.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MOS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mosaic from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Mosaic Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of MOS stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.37. 70,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

