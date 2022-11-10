The North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $322.00

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 322 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 317 ($3.65), with a volume of 152249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313 ($3.60).

The North American Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £444.54 million and a PE ratio of 978.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 300.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 300.65.

The North American Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. The North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

About The North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

