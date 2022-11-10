The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Stephens

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PNTG. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.73 million, a PE ratio of 541.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.14 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 144,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,370,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after acquiring an additional 143,803 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 128,548 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in The Pennant Group by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 64,466 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

