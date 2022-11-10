The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $155.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.41. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.