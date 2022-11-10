The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $1,836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,682.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,461 shares of company stock worth $8,772,174. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

TRV stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.84. The company had a trading volume of 53,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,587. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.33.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.