The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 54.6% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.76. 24,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.42.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $1,836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,682.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $1,836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,682.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,461 shares of company stock worth $8,772,174. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

