The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $176.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

