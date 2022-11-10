The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,503 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $88.58. 464,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,941,708. The stock has a market cap of $161.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average is $104.70. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $176.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.