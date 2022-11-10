Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical research company on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $23.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

TMO traded up $32.39 on Thursday, hitting $517.10. 821,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,401. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $521.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,600 shares of company stock worth $29,533,990. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,216,000 after buying an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,639,000 after buying an additional 279,838 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,780,000 after buying an additional 291,089 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 275,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,557,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 244,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,225,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

