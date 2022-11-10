Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Short Interest Up 342.4% in October

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a growth of 342.4% from the October 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 297,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 108,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 879,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 246,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

TBLD stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 57,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,012. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.