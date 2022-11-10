thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Down 73.8% in October

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the October 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TKAMY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 29,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,505. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 2.16%. Equities analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About thyssenkrupp

TKAMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.80) to €8.20 ($8.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

(Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.