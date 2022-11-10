Tiaa Fsb Acquires New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,509,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,363,000. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.46% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after buying an additional 5,440,234 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,018,000 after buying an additional 5,335,089 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,220,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,914,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,372. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

