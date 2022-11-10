Tiaa Fsb Has $52.77 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,152 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Adobe were worth $52,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,558 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $20.30 on Thursday, reaching $319.17. 102,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.44. The firm has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

