Tiaa Fsb Purchases 31,923 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $99,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,222. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $185.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.28 and a 200 day moving average of $158.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.