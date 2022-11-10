Tiaa Fsb Purchases 3,656,422 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 140.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656,422 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 2.30% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $666,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,458,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,879,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,523,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,124,000 after acquiring an additional 930,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,221,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,879,000 after acquiring an additional 324,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,842 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.38. 129,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,873. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

