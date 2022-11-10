Tiaa Fsb Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3,302.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918,230 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $338,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,018 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $93,417,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

ESGU traded up $3.29 on Thursday, hitting $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,225. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.47.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.