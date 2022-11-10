Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $41,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE XOM traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.34. 364,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,693,506. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $454.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.