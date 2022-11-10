Tiaa Fsb Sells 173,960 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173,960 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $138,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 601.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.75. 217,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,482,226. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $110.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

