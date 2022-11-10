Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Purchases $9,075,000.00 in Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) Director Robert Robotti purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,969,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,836,298.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tidewater Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TDW traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.48. 301,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,925. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDW. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

Tidewater Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Tidewater during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Tidewater during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tidewater during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Tidewater during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

