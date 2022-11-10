Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) CEO Sells $366,500.00 in Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Titan International Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $905.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Titan International Company Profile
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
Featured Articles
