Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) CEO Sells $366,500.00 in Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $366,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Titan International Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $905.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

