TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Trading Down 0.6%

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Approximately 1,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.32 ($0.04).

TMT Investments Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.12.

TMT Investments Company Profile

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

