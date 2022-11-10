Toncoin Price Tops $1.59 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.93 billion and approximately $11.40 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00009040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,592.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00046040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00041683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00022963 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00242626 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.43084833 USD and is down -10.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $11,994,938.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.