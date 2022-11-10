Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of TTP traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,110. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $31.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.