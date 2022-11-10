Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.4% per year over the last three years.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of TTP traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,110. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $31.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
