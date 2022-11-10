Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE TPZ traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,047. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40.

In other news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,013.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

