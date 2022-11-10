TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 2,467 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in HealthEquity by 220.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in HealthEquity by 36.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

HealthEquity Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $74.66 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

